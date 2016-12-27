Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Summary

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HSBC Holdings plc stated a price of 39.91 today, indicating a positive change of 0.10%.

HSBC Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 160772.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 2226.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HSBC Holdings plc stands at -7.34% while the 52-week low stands at 43.33%.

The performance week for HSBC Holdings plc is at -3.60% and the performance month is at -0.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.66% and 39.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HSBC Holdings plc is 1.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.39%.

The volatility (week) for HSBC Holdings plc is at 0.73% and the volatility (month) is at 0.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HSBC Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.33 and the float short is at 0.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.46, while the P/S ratio is at 3.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.40%.