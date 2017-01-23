Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Summary

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HSBC Holdings plc stated a price of 41.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

HSBC Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 168118.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 2130.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HSBC Holdings plc stands at -3.09% while the 52-week low stands at 49.90%.

The performance week for HSBC Holdings plc is at 1.36% and the performance month is at 2.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.36% and 32.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HSBC Holdings plc is 3.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.80%.

The volatility (week) for HSBC Holdings plc is at 0.89% and the volatility (month) is at 0.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HSBC Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.81 and the float short is at 0.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.04, while the P/S ratio is at 3.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.40%.