Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stated a price of 3.14 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is operating with a market capitalization of 56422.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 5635.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at -27.86% while the 52-week low stands at 29.10%.

The performance week for Lloyds Banking Group plc is at -1.88% and the performance month is at 4.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.68% and 14.34% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -24.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 6.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.39%.

The volatility (week) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.42 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 66.6, while the P/S ratio is at 3.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -53.90%.