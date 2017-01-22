Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stated a price of 3.27 today, indicating a positive change of 1.55%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is operating with a market capitalization of 56636.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 5989.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at -24.87% while the 52-week low stands at 34.45%.

The performance week for Lloyds Banking Group plc is at -1.21% and the performance month is at 5.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.78% and 10.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 5.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.00%.

The volatility (week) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s short ratio is currently at 1 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 50.31, while the P/S ratio is at 3.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -53.90%.