Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stated a price of 5.68 today, indicating a positive change of 1.07%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is operating with a market capitalization of 33496.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.60% and an average volume of 1927.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -9.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

The 52-week high for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stands at -38.26% while the 52-week low stands at 45.27%.

The performance week for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is at 0.53% and the performance month is at 11.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.21% and 21.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -35.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is 13.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.10%.

The volatility (week) for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s short ratio is currently at 1 and the float short is at 0.12%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -100.20%.