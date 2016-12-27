Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

Summary

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stated a price of 5.67 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is operating with a market capitalization of 33296.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.60% and an average volume of 1915.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -9.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stands at -38.37% while the 52-week low stands at 45.01%.

The performance week for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is at 0.53% and the performance month is at 11.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.21% and 21.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -35.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is 12.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.01%.

The volatility (week) for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.01 and the float short is at 0.12%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -100.20%.