Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Summary

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

UBS Group AG stated a price of 15.73 today, indicating a positive change of -1.01%.

UBS Group AG is operating with a market capitalization of 61568.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 2366.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for UBS Group AG stands at -16.49% while the 52-week low stands at 31.85%.

The performance week for UBS Group AG is at -1.87% and the performance month is at 0.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.95% and 22.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -14.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for UBS Group AG is 3.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.01%.

The volatility (week) for UBS Group AG is at 0.89% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

UBS Group AG’s short ratio is currently at 2.93 and the float short is at 0.18%.

UBS Group AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.63, while the P/S ratio is at 4.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 80.10%.