Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Summary

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

UBS Group AG stated a price of 16.63 today, indicating a positive change of -0.24%.

UBS Group AG is operating with a market capitalization of 64192.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 2414.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for UBS Group AG stands at -4.65% while the 52-week low stands at 39.40%.

The performance week for UBS Group AG is at -0.24% and the performance month is at 3.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.30% and 25.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for UBS Group AG is 3.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.57%.

The volatility (week) for UBS Group AG is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

UBS Group AG’s short ratio is currently at 2.28 and the float short is at 0.14%.

UBS Group AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.21, while the P/S ratio is at 4.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 80.10%.