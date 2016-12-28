Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)

Summary

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Westpac Banking Corporation stated a price of 23.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.44%.

Westpac Banking Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 78887.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 131.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Westpac Banking Corporation stands at -7.34% while the 52-week low stands at 18.32%.

The performance week for Westpac Banking Corporation is at -0.43% and the performance month is at -0.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.05% and 14.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Westpac Banking Corporation is 0.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.49%.

The volatility (week) for Westpac Banking Corporation is at 0.59% and the volatility (month) is at 0.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Westpac Banking Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.01 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Westpac Banking Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.87, while the P/S ratio is at 3.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.20%.