Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)

Summary

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Westpac Banking Corporation stated a price of 24.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

Westpac Banking Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 83227.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 132.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Westpac Banking Corporation stands at -3.25% while the 52-week low stands at 23.54%.

The performance week for Westpac Banking Corporation is at 3.86% and the performance month is at 4.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.79% and 15.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Westpac Banking Corporation is 4.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.16%.

The volatility (week) for Westpac Banking Corporation is at 0.90% and the volatility (month) is at 0.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Westpac Banking Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.43 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Westpac Banking Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.58, while the P/S ratio is at 3.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.20%.