Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)

Summary

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Westpac Banking Corporation stated a price of 24.22 today, indicating a positive change of -0.25%.

Westpac Banking Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 82019.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 147.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Westpac Banking Corporation stands at -4.34% while the 52-week low stands at 22.14%.

The performance week for Westpac Banking Corporation is at -3.77% and the performance month is at 3.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.42% and 6.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Westpac Banking Corporation is 1.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.62%.

The volatility (week) for Westpac Banking Corporation is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 0.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Westpac Banking Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.46 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Westpac Banking Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.71, while the P/S ratio is at 3.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.20%.