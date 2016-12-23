Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. stated a price of 6.77 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 44279.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 4185.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. stands at -8.85% while the 52-week low stands at 36.02%.

The performance week for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is at -0.88% and the performance month is at 7.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.29% and 29.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is 2.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.02%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.1 and the float short is at 0.07%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.06, while the P/S ratio is at 1.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.60%.