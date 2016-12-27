Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stated a price of 8.32 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 45160.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 13359.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at -19.74% while the 52-week low stands at 139.80%.

The performance week for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 4.98% and the performance month is at -3.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.57% and 23.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 99.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Bradesco S.A. is -6.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.65%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 2.23% and the volatility (month) is at 2.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.82 and the float short is at 0.40%.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.37, while the P/S ratio is at 1.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.50%.