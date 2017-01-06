Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stated a price of 9.32 today, indicating a positive change of -0.86%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 53054.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 13296.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at -10.16% while the 52-week low stands at 168.43%.

The performance week for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 8.55% and the performance month is at 14.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.97% and 28.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 6.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.83%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 2.17% and the volatility (month) is at 2.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.31 and the float short is at 0.64%.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.39, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.50%.