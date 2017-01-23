Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stated a price of 9.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 54797.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 12603.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at -4.49% while the 52-week low stands at 185.36%.

The performance week for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 1.02% and the performance month is at 27.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.45% and 17.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 13.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.95%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 2.22% and the volatility (month) is at 2.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.63 and the float short is at 0.75%.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.72, while the P/S ratio is at 1.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.50%.