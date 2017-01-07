Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stated a price of 9.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.52%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 52774.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at -5.41% while the 52-week low stands at 139.48%.

The performance week for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 10.16% and the performance month is at 20.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.24% and 21.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 10.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.96%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 4.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.46 and the float short is at 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.66, while the P/S ratio is at 2.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.