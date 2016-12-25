Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stated a price of 8.51 today, indicating a positive change of 7.67%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 47055.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at -16.10% while the 52-week low stands at 112.42%.

The performance week for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 2.12% and the performance month is at -0.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.92% and 18.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 69.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Bradesco S.A. is -2.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.53%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is at 3.27% and the volatility (month) is at 4.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.44 and the float short is at 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.5, while the P/S ratio is at 2.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.