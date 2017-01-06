Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Summary

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco de Chile stated a price of 70.78 today, indicating a positive change of -0.41%.

Banco de Chile is operating with a market capitalization of 11594.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 42.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.30% and the debt to equity stands at 2.66.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco de Chile stands at -2.76% while the 52-week low stands at 34.96%.

The performance week for Banco de Chile is at 2.82% and the performance month is at 2.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.76% and 12.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco de Chile is 1.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.69%.

The volatility (week) for Banco de Chile is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco de Chile’s short ratio is currently at 2.01 and the float short is at 0.22%.

Banco de Chile’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.5, while the P/S ratio is at 3.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.