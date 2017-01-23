Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Summary

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco de Chile stated a price of 71.66 today, indicating a positive change of 0.49%.

Banco de Chile is operating with a market capitalization of 11590.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 41.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.30% and the debt to equity stands at 2.66.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco de Chile stands at -1.55% while the 52-week low stands at 36.56%.

The performance week for Banco de Chile is at 0.48% and the performance month is at 4.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.72% and 7.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco de Chile is 2.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.38%.

The volatility (week) for Banco de Chile is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco de Chile’s short ratio is currently at 1.48 and the float short is at 0.16%.

Banco de Chile’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.47, while the P/S ratio is at 3.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.