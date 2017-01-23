Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stated a price of 9.71 today, indicating a positive change of 1.68%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 35820.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.20% and an average volume of 1365.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at -4.33% while the 52-week low stands at 237.92%.

The performance week for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is at -1.22% and the performance month is at 29.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.66% and 73.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 19.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 52.01%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is at 3.04% and the volatility (month) is at 2.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 10.42 and the float short is at 1.14%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.63, while the P/S ratio is at 1.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 74.20%.