Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Summary

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Deutsche Bank AG stated a price of 18.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.49%.

Deutsche Bank AG is operating with a market capitalization of 25874.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.10% and an average volume of 10911.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.90% and the debt to equity stands at 2.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Deutsche Bank AG stands at -25.24% while the 52-week low stands at 66.49%.

The performance week for Deutsche Bank AG is at -2.00% and the performance month is at 17.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 57.22% and 34.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -22.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Deutsche Bank AG is 17.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.42%.

The volatility (week) for Deutsche Bank AG is at 2.21% and the volatility (month) is at 2.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Deutsche Bank AG’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 2.03%.

Deutsche Bank AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -486.30%.