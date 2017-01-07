Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Summary

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Deutsche Bank AG stated a price of 19.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Deutsche Bank AG is operating with a market capitalization of 26133.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.10% and an average volume of 8103.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.90% and the debt to equity stands at 2.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Deutsche Bank AG stands at -17.05% while the 52-week low stands at 72.56%.

The performance week for Deutsche Bank AG is at 7.48% and the performance month is at 15.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 41.72% and 52.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Deutsche Bank AG is 16.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.13%.

The volatility (week) for Deutsche Bank AG is at 2.25% and the volatility (month) is at 2.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Deutsche Bank AG’s short ratio is currently at 2.99 and the float short is at 1.81%.

Deutsche Bank AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -486.30%.