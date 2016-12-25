Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX)

Summary

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. stated a price of 7.49 today, indicating a positive change of 2.18%.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 10048.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.20% and an average volume of 1751.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -26.06% while the 52-week low stands at 12.88%.

The performance week for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is at 0.67% and the performance month is at 3.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.26% and -8.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is -5.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.28%.

The volatility (week) for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is at 2.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s short ratio is currently at 6.06 and the float short is at 0.81%.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.87, while the P/S ratio is at 2.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.40%.