Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HDFC Bank Limited stated a price of 60.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.56%.

HDFC Bank Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 50881.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 840.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HDFC Bank Limited stands at -18.21% while the 52-week low stands at 19.26%.

The performance week for HDFC Bank Limited is at 0.46% and the performance month is at -4.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.22% and -7.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HDFC Bank Limited is -6.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.96%.

The volatility (week) for HDFC Bank Limited is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HDFC Bank Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.03 and the float short is at *TBA.

HDFC Bank Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 166.85, while the P/S ratio is at 9.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.00%.