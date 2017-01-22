Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HDFC Bank Limited stated a price of 64.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

HDFC Bank Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 53647.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 931.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HDFC Bank Limited stands at -13.28% while the 52-week low stands at 26.44%.

The performance week for HDFC Bank Limited is at 0.14% and the performance month is at 7.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.69% and -7.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HDFC Bank Limited is 1.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.70%.

The volatility (week) for HDFC Bank Limited is at 1.60% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HDFC Bank Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.09 and the float short is at *TBA.

HDFC Bank Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 175.92, while the P/S ratio is at 9.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.90%.