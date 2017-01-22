Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Summary

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stated a price of 11.52 today, indicating a positive change of 1.23%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 69993.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 14002.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.20% and the debt to equity stands at 5.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at -4.02% while the 52-week low stands at 145.30%.

The performance week for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is at 0.09% and the performance month is at 28.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.67% and 25.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 11.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.01%.

The volatility (week) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is at 2.23% and the volatility (month) is at 2.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.56 and the float short is at 0.70%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.17, while the P/S ratio is at 1.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.00%.