Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Summary

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KB Financial Group, Inc. stated a price of 36.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.16%.

KB Financial Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15418.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 148.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KB Financial Group, Inc. stands at -5.58% while the 52-week low stands at 59.41%.

The performance week for KB Financial Group, Inc. is at -0.87% and the performance month is at 3.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.79% and 37.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 30.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KB Financial Group, Inc. is 0.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.15%.

The volatility (week) for KB Financial Group, Inc. is at 0.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KB Financial Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1 and the float short is at 0.04%.

KB Financial Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.26, while the P/S ratio is at 1.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 21.20%.