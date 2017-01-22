Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Summary

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KB Financial Group Inc. stated a price of 38.42 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

KB Financial Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16219.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 128.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KB Financial Group Inc. stands at -2.11% while the 52-week low stands at 68.21%.

The performance week for KB Financial Group Inc. is at 3.64% and the performance month is at 4.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.78% and 27.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KB Financial Group Inc. is 5.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.80%.

The volatility (week) for KB Financial Group Inc. is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KB Financial Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.26 and the float short is at 0.04%.

KB Financial Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.48, while the P/S ratio is at 1.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 21.20%.