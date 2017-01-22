Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. stated a price of 3.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 93594.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 321.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. stands at -4.65% while the 52-week low stands at 37.17%.

The performance week for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is at -0.27% and the performance month is at -1.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.24% and 21.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is 1.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.48%.

The volatility (week) for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 0.56 and the float short is at 0.00%.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.24, while the P/S ratio is at 4.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -26.70%.