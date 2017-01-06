Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. stated a price of 37.56 today, indicating a positive change of -1.20%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 17976.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 70.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. stands at -8.22% while the 52-week low stands at 29.14%.

The performance week for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. is at -1.04% and the performance month is at 2.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.11% and 19.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. is -2.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.29%.

The volatility (week) for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.31 and the float short is at 0.04%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.71, while the P/S ratio is at 1.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.20%.