Large Cap Foreign Regional Banks: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. stated a price of 7.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.77%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10719.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1042.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. stands at -5.54% while the 52-week low stands at 56.49%.

The performance week for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is at -0.63% and the performance month is at -2.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.15% and 30.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is 1.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.95%.

The volatility (week) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 0.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.07 and the float short is at *TBA.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.84, while the P/S ratio is at 0.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.