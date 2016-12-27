Large Cap Gas Utilities: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Summary

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Avangrid, Inc. stated a price of 37.71 today, indicating a positive change of -0.42%.

Avangrid, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11695.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 447.69.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Avangrid, Inc. stands at -17.52% while the 52-week low stands at 9.33%.

The performance week for Avangrid, Inc. is at 0.48% and the performance month is at 3.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.76% and -13.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Avangrid, Inc. is 0.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.17%.

The volatility (week) for Avangrid, Inc. is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Avangrid, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.34 and the float short is at 2.70%.

Avangrid, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.50%.