Large Cap Gas Utilities: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Summary

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Avangrid, Inc. stated a price of 38.65 today, indicating a positive change of 1.05%.

Avangrid, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11822.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 531.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Avangrid, Inc. stands at -15.46% while the 52-week low stands at 12.05%.

The performance week for Avangrid, Inc. is at 2.68% and the performance month is at 6.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.60% and -14.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Avangrid, Inc. is 3.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.80%.

The volatility (week) for Avangrid, Inc. is at 1.92% and the volatility (month) is at 1.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Avangrid, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.28 and the float short is at 2.19%.

Avangrid, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.72, while the P/S ratio is at 2.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.50%.