Large Cap Gas Utilities: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Summary

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. stated a price of 24.83 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10702.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.80% and an average volume of 3572.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -5.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.62.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. stands at -0.60% while the 52-week low stands at 59.13%.

The performance week for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is at 2.22% and the performance month is at 5.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.51% and 9.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 41.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is 6.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.19%.

The volatility (week) for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.71 and the float short is at 2.26%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -213.70%.