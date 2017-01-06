Large Cap Gas Utilities: National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Summary

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

National Grid plc stated a price of 58.18 today, indicating a positive change of -0.46%.

National Grid plc is operating with a market capitalization of 43659.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 754.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.30% and the debt to equity stands at 2.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for National Grid plc stands at -21.14% while the 52-week low stands at 2.97%.

The performance week for National Grid plc is at 1.09% and the performance month is at 2.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.88% and -17.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for National Grid plc is -1.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.92%.

The volatility (week) for National Grid plc is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

National Grid plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.55 and the float short is at 0.06%.

National Grid plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.55, while the P/S ratio is at 2.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 28.70%.