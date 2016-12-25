Large Cap Gas Utilities: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Summary

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ONEOK, Inc. stated a price of 58.69 today, indicating a positive change of 1.35%.

ONEOK, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12401.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 1828.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 106.90% and the debt to equity stands at 44.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ONEOK, Inc. stands at -0.84% while the 52-week low stands at 231.56%.

The performance week for ONEOK, Inc. is at 0.46% and the performance month is at 8.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.69% and 35.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 155.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ONEOK, Inc. is 12.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.87%.

The volatility (week) for ONEOK, Inc. is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 2.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ONEOK, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.26 and the float short is at 6.38%.

ONEOK, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.81, while the P/S ratio is at 1.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.50%.