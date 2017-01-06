Large Cap Gas Utilities: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Summary

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ONEOK, Inc. stated a price of 57.88 today, indicating a positive change of -1.61%.

ONEOK, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12507.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 1743.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 106.90% and the debt to equity stands at 44.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ONEOK, Inc. stands at -2.67% while the 52-week low stands at 226.98%.

The performance week for ONEOK, Inc. is at 2.01% and the performance month is at 4.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.16% and 28.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ONEOK, Inc. is 8.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.54%.

The volatility (week) for ONEOK, Inc. is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 2.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ONEOK, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.39 and the float short is at 7.03%.

ONEOK, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.91, while the P/S ratio is at 1.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.50%.