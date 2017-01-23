Large Cap Gas Utilities: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Summary

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ONEOK, Inc. stated a price of 56.59 today, indicating a positive change of 1.13%.

ONEOK, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11957.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 1807.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 106.90% and the debt to equity stands at 44.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ONEOK, Inc. stands at -4.84% while the 52-week low stands at 219.70%.

The performance week for ONEOK, Inc. is at 0.04% and the performance month is at -2.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.28% and 25.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.43%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ONEOK, Inc. is 2.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.19%.

The volatility (week) for ONEOK, Inc. is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ONEOK, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.79 and the float short is at 5.90%.

ONEOK, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.28, while the P/S ratio is at 1.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.50%.