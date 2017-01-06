Large Cap General Building Materials: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. stated a price of 220.04 today, indicating a positive change of -2.86%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14590.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 848.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. stands at -6.74% while the 52-week low stands at 105.00%.

The performance week for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is at 0.15% and the performance month is at 1.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.13% and 16.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is 1.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.53%.

The volatility (week) for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is at 2.23% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.01 and the float short is at 4.06%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.62, while the P/S ratio is at 3.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 58.00%.