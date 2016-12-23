Large Cap General Building Materials: Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Summary

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Masco Corporation stated a price of 31.99 today, indicating a positive change of -0.12%.

Masco Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10387.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 4042.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -388.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Masco Corporation stands at -14.16% while the 52-week low stands at 39.76%.

The performance week for Masco Corporation is at 1.55% and the performance month is at -1.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.25% and 6.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Masco Corporation is 0.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.56%.

The volatility (week) for Masco Corporation is at 1.76% and the volatility (month) is at 2.03%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Masco Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.64 and the float short is at 2.05%.

Masco Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.89, while the P/S ratio is at 1.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -54.80%.