Large Cap General Building Materials: Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Summary

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Masco Corporation stated a price of 32.22 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Masco Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10515.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 4015.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -388.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Masco Corporation stands at -13.54% while the 52-week low stands at 40.76%.

The performance week for Masco Corporation is at 0.41% and the performance month is at -1.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.33% and 10.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Masco Corporation is 1.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.89%.

The volatility (week) for Masco Corporation is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Masco Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.65 and the float short is at 2.03%.

Masco Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.92, while the P/S ratio is at 1.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -54.80%.