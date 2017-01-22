Large Cap General Building Materials: Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Summary

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Masco Corporation stated a price of 31.98 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

Masco Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10483.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 3710.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -388.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Masco Corporation stands at -13.92% while the 52-week low stands at 40.15%.

The performance week for Masco Corporation is at -0.22% and the performance month is at -0.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.61% and -3.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Masco Corporation is 0.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.70%.

The volatility (week) for Masco Corporation is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Masco Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.28 and the float short is at 1.46%.

Masco Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.86, while the P/S ratio is at 1.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -54.80%.