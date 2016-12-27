Large Cap General Building Materials: Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vulcan Materials Company stated a price of 127.48 today, indicating a positive change of 1.50%.

Vulcan Materials Company is operating with a market capitalization of 16579.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 1449.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vulcan Materials Company stands at -7.60% while the 52-week low stands at 62.87%.

The performance week for Vulcan Materials Company is at 1.73% and the performance month is at -3.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.88% and 10.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 33.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vulcan Materials Company is 3.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.86%.

The volatility (week) for Vulcan Materials Company is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vulcan Materials Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.58 and the float short is at 1.74%.

Vulcan Materials Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 44.32, while the P/S ratio is at 4.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.70%.