Large Cap General Building Materials: Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vulcan Materials Company stated a price of 123.72 today, indicating a positive change of -2.92%.

Vulcan Materials Company is operating with a market capitalization of 17144.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 1341.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vulcan Materials Company stands at -10.32% while the 52-week low stands at 58.06%.

The performance week for Vulcan Materials Company is at 0.47% and the performance month is at -0.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.73% and 4.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vulcan Materials Company is -0.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.89%.

The volatility (week) for Vulcan Materials Company is at 2.50% and the volatility (month) is at 2.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vulcan Materials Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.95 and the float short is at 1.98%.

Vulcan Materials Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 44.97, while the P/S ratio is at 4.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.70%.