Large Cap General Building Materials: Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vulcan Materials Company stated a price of 129.87 today, indicating a positive change of 2.83%.

Vulcan Materials Company is operating with a market capitalization of 17275.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 1286.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vulcan Materials Company stands at -5.87% while the 52-week low stands at 65.92%.

The performance week for Vulcan Materials Company is at 5.98% and the performance month is at 4.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.79% and 3.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vulcan Materials Company is 2.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.35%.

The volatility (week) for Vulcan Materials Company is at 2.61% and the volatility (month) is at 2.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vulcan Materials Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.92 and the float short is at 1.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 45.83, while the P/S ratio is at 4.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.70%.