Large Cap General Entertainment: Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Summary

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Carnival plc stated a price of 51.78 today, indicating a positive change of -0.52%.

Carnival plc is operating with a market capitalization of 37874.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 394.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Carnival plc stands at -8.39% while the 52-week low stands at 25.34%.

The performance week for Carnival plc is at 1.96% and the performance month is at 0.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.25% and 20.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Carnival plc is 4.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.44%.

The volatility (week) for Carnival plc is at 1.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Carnival plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.87 and the float short is at 0.18%.

Carnival plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.95, while the P/S ratio is at 2.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 44.30%.