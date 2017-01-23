Large Cap General Entertainment: Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Summary

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Carnival plc stated a price of 52.19 today, indicating a positive change of -0.17%.

Carnival plc is operating with a market capitalization of 38470.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 384.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Carnival plc stands at -2.50% while the 52-week low stands at 26.33%.

The performance week for Carnival plc is at -0.40% and the performance month is at 2.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.38% and 13.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Carnival plc is 1.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.99%.

The volatility (week) for Carnival plc is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Carnival plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.73 and the float short is at 0.36%.

Carnival plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.99, while the P/S ratio is at 2.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 44.30%.