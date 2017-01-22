Large Cap Gold: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stated a price of 45.64 today, indicating a positive change of 0.97%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 10200.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.20% and an average volume of 2047.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.27.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at -23.74% while the 52-week low stands at 76.32%.

The performance week for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is at 0.00% and the performance month is at 19.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.56% and -13.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 8.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.09%.

The volatility (week) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is at 3.23% and the volatility (month) is at 3.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.31 and the float short is at 2.12%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 128.56, while the P/S ratio is at 4.81 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -73.20%.