Large Cap Gold: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)

Summary

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Barrick Gold Corporation stated a price of 14.84 today, indicating a positive change of 1.96%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 16950.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of -9.30% and an average volume of 17684.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -32.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.14.

Performance

The 52-week high for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at -36.64% while the 52-week low stands at 104.54%.

The performance week for Barrick Gold Corporation is at 1.89% and the performance month is at -0.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.70% and -30.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 98.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Barrick Gold Corporation is -6.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -15.91%.

The volatility (week) for Barrick Gold Corporation is at 2.66% and the volatility (month) is at 3.62%

Ratio

Barrick Gold Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.12 and the float short is at 1.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.40%.