Large Cap Gold: Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Franco-Nevada Corporation stated a price of 63.88 today, indicating a positive change of 1.45%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11386.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 898.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at -21.29% while the 52-week low stands at 54.04%.

The performance week for Franco-Nevada Corporation is at 1.72% and the performance month is at 11.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.50% and -13.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Franco-Nevada Corporation is 7.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.61%.

The volatility (week) for Franco-Nevada Corporation is at 2.86% and the volatility (month) is at 2.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.76 and the float short is at 2.44%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 114.69, while the P/S ratio is at 19.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 61.40%.